UPDATED: Missing 14-year-old Leeds girl Jodie Roberts found safe and well

Jodie Roberts, from Leeds, who was subject of an earlier missing persons appeal, has now been found safe and well. Jodie hadn't been seen since Monday at Horsforth School. Jodie Roberts is still missing West Yorkshire Police thanked the public for sharing the appeal.