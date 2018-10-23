Updated: Missing Knottingley teenager Courtney Ashe has been found. Missing Courtney Ashe has been found. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police have said a teenager who was previously the subject of a missing person’s appeal has now been found. Courtney Ashe, 15, of Knottingley, had been missing since 11am on Friday. A police spokesperson thanked everyone who shared the appeal. 'Off-rolled' school pupils may fall prey to sexual abuse by grooming gangs like the one in Huddersfield, Hull MP Emma Hardy says