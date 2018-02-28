Updated: Snow latest: List of Doncaster schools closed - Thursday 1 March

Have your say

School pupils across Doncaster are getting set for a second snow day due to the Beast from the East blizzards.

These are the schools which will be closed on Thursday, March 1. Keep checking this page for updates.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Outwood Academy Danum

Adwick Primary School

Arksey Primary

Armthorpe Academy

Armthorpe Southfield Primary

Armthorpe Tranmoor Primary

Ash Hill Academy

Askern Moss Road Infant

Askern Spa Junior School

Atlas Academy

Balby Carr Community Academy

Balby Central Primary

Barnburgh Primary School

Barnbydun Primary Academy

Bawtry Mayflower Primary

Bentley High Street Primary

Bentley New Village

Bessacarr Primary

Branton St Wilfrids Church of England Primary

Campsmount (A Co-Operative Academy)

Canon Popham Church of England Primary and Nursery

Carcroft Primary

Carr Lodge Academy

Castle Academy

Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy

Copley Junior

Coppice School

Crookesbroom Primary Academy

De Warenne Academy

Denaby Main Academy

Don Valley Academy & Performing Arts College

Doncaster College

Edenthorpe Hall

Edlington Victoria Academy

Everton Primary

Grange Lane Infant Academy

Hall Cross Academy

Hatchell Wood Primary

Hatfield Sheep Dip Lane primary school

Hatfield Woodhouse Primary

Hawthorn Primary

Hayfield Lane Primary

Heatherwood School

Hexthorpe Primary

Highfields Primary Academy

Hillside Academy

Holy Family Catholic Primary, Stainforth

Hooton Pagnell All Saints CofE Primary

Hungerhill School

Intake Primary

Kingfisher Primary

Kirk Sandall Infant School

Kirk Sandall Junior

Kirkby Avenue Primary

Lakeside Primary

Littlemoor Childrens Centre and School

Long Toft Primary

Mallard Primary

Maple Medical PRU

Mattersey Primary

Mexborough Academy

Mexborough Highwoods Primary

Mexborough St John the Baptist CofE Primary

Misson Primary

Montagu Primary Academy

Morley Place Junior Academy

New College Doncaster

New Pastures Primary School

North Ridge Community

Norton Infant

Norton Junior

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Primary

Outwood Academy Adwick

Owston Park Primary

Park Primary

Pennine View Primary

Pheasant Bank Academy

Plover Primary School

Richmond Hill Primary

Ridgewood School

Rossington All Saints Academy

Rossington St Michaels CofE Primary

Rossington Tornedale Infant School

Rowena Academy

Sandringham Primary

Scawsby Saltersgate Infants

Scawsby Saltersgate Junior

Scawthorpe Sunnyfields Primary

Serlby Park Academy

Shaw Wood Academy

Sir Thomas Wharton Community College

Sprotbrough Orchard Infant

St Albans Catholic Primary

St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary

St Joseph and St Teresas Catholic Primary

St Josephs Catholic

St Marys Catholic Primary

St Oswalds CofE Primary

St Patrick Catholic Primary

St Peters Catholic Primary

St Wilfreds Academy Doncaster

Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary

Stone Hill

The Levett School

The McAuley Catholic High School

The Primary School of St Mary and St Martin Blyth

The Woodlands Primary

Thorne King Edward

Thorne

Tickhill Estfeld Primary

Tickhill St Marys Church of England Primary and Nursery

Toll Bar Primary

Town Field Primary

Travis St Lawerence CofE Primary

Trinity Academy

Wadworth Primary

Walkeringham Primary

Waverley Primary

West Road Primary

Willow Academy

Windhill Primary

Woodfield Primary