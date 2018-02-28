Updated: Snow latest: List of Doncaster schools closed - Thursday 1 March

School pupils across Doncaster are getting set for a second snow day due to the Beast from the East blizzards.
These are the schools which will be closed on Thursday, March 1. Keep checking this page for updates.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
Outwood Academy Danum
Adwick Primary School
Arksey Primary
Armthorpe Academy
Armthorpe Southfield Primary
Armthorpe Tranmoor Primary
Ash Hill Academy
Askern Moss Road Infant
Askern Spa Junior School
Atlas Academy
Balby Carr Community Academy
Balby Central Primary
Barnburgh Primary School
Barnbydun Primary Academy
Bawtry Mayflower Primary
Bentley High Street Primary
Bentley New Village
Bessacarr Primary
Branton St Wilfrids Church of England Primary
Campsmount (A Co-Operative Academy)
Canon Popham Church of England Primary and Nursery
Carcroft Primary
Carr Lodge Academy
Castle Academy
Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy
Copley Junior
Coppice School
Crookesbroom Primary Academy
De Warenne Academy
Denaby Main Academy
Don Valley Academy & Performing Arts College
Doncaster College
Edenthorpe Hall
Edlington Victoria Academy
Everton Primary
Grange Lane Infant Academy
Hall Cross Academy
Hatchell Wood Primary
Hatfield Sheep Dip Lane primary school
Hatfield Woodhouse Primary
Hawthorn Primary
Hayfield Lane Primary
Heatherwood School
Hexthorpe Primary
Highfields Primary Academy
Hillside Academy
Holy Family Catholic Primary, Stainforth
Hooton Pagnell All Saints CofE Primary
Hungerhill School
Intake Primary
Kingfisher Primary
Kirk Sandall Infant School
Kirk Sandall Junior
Kirkby Avenue Primary
Lakeside Primary
Littlemoor Childrens Centre and School
Long Toft Primary
Mallard Primary
Maple Medical PRU
Mattersey Primary
Mexborough Academy
Mexborough Highwoods Primary
Mexborough St John the Baptist CofE Primary
Misson Primary
Montagu Primary Academy
Morley Place Junior Academy
New College Doncaster
New Pastures Primary School
North Ridge Community
Norton Infant
Norton Junior
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Primary
Outwood Academy Adwick
Owston Park Primary
Park Primary
Pennine View Primary
Pheasant Bank Academy
Plover Primary School
Richmond Hill Primary
Ridgewood School
Rossington All Saints Academy
Rossington St Michaels CofE Primary
Rossington Tornedale Infant School
Rowena Academy
Sandringham Primary
Scawsby Saltersgate Infants
Scawsby Saltersgate Junior
Scawthorpe Sunnyfields Primary
Serlby Park Academy
Shaw Wood Academy
Sir Thomas Wharton Community College
Sprotbrough Orchard Infant
St Albans Catholic Primary
St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary
St Joseph and St Teresas Catholic Primary
St Josephs Catholic
St Marys Catholic Primary
St Oswalds CofE Primary
St Patrick Catholic Primary
St Peters Catholic Primary
St Wilfreds Academy Doncaster
Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary
Stone Hill
The Levett School
The McAuley Catholic High School
The Primary School of St Mary and St Martin Blyth
The Woodlands Primary
Thorne King Edward
Thorne
Tickhill Estfeld Primary
Tickhill St Marys Church of England Primary and Nursery
Toll Bar Primary
Town Field Primary
Travis St Lawerence CofE Primary
Trinity Academy
Wadworth Primary
Walkeringham Primary
Waverley Primary
West Road Primary
Willow Academy
Windhill Primary
Woodfield Primary