Police who had issued an urgent appeal for information to trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds say he has been found safe.

Adam Spenceley, aged 34, was reported missing shortly after 2am today (Wednesday) from Leeds General Infirmary after he had attended the A&E department.

images from the hospital CCTV this morning.

West Yorkshire Police was "very concerned" for him and believed he may be sleeping rough in a vehicle.

The force has tweeted that he has been found safe and well.