UPDATED: Wind leads to rail and road disruption affecting Leeds and Barnsley

There is chaos on roads and rail tonight across Yorkshire due to strong winds.

Update: The line has been re-opened following the tree fall earlier.

A tree has fallen on the tracks between Barnsley and Huddersfield so all lines are currently blocked.

Operator, Northern, says that all services will be cancelled or terminated and road transport has been requested as an alternative.

The tree fall has been reported within the last hour and staff are on site attempting to remove the tree. It is thought that the services will be affected until at least 9pm tonight (Wednesday).

Meanwhile in Leeds city centre, Bridgewater Place is closed to high-sided vehicles due to the wind.

Bus operators, First West Yorks, Metro and Arriva all say that their services are affected and either cancelled or being diverted.