Urgent appeal amid 'extreme concern' for boy 15 last seen in Selby

Police in North Yorkshire have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing 15 year-old boy.

Taylor Hamil was last seen at around 6.30am today in the Selby area.

A spokesman said: "Officers are extremely concerned for his safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact them.

"It it believed that he may be travelling to the Portsmouth area via train."

Taylor is described a white, around 5ft 6in or 5ft 7in, of medium build.

He has short, straight, brown hair and a distinctive burn scar on the back of his left hand.

It is thought he could be wearing a khaki green Adidas tracksuit, a baseball cap and dark Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

In the case of an immediate sighting, the public are asked to call 999.