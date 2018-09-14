Urgent appeal as fears grow for missing Leeds man Jack Bentley

Have your say

Fears are growing for the welfare of a 26-year-old man who has been reported missing.

An urgent appeal has been made to trace Jack Bentley, who was last seen at his home in Gildersome, near Morley, yesterday morning.

West Yorkshire Police said he is white, 5ft 8in tall, with mousey hair and a dark coloured beard and of average build.

Detective Inspector Ciaran Whoriskey, of Leeds District CID, said:

‘There have been a number of enquiries ongoing since Jack Bentley was reported missing yesterday morning.

‘Police and his family are growing increasing concerned about his welfare and we are urgently trying to find him.

‘Anyone who has seen Jack or know where he is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 665 of 13/9.’