Have your say

Police have issued an urgent appeal as they search for a woman who went missing in Skipton.

Carol Latham, 63, was last seen leaving her home in Carleton Road between 9.15am and 11.15am this morning.

Officers say they are now growing "increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

She is described as being 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with red or brown short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.