Urgent appeal for information about missing York woman

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information about a woman from York who has gone missing.

Suzanne Greening, 25, was last seen in the city at around 10am today.

She is believed to have travelled to York railway station and may have caught a train to Birmingham.

Suzanne is described as 5ft 11in tall and slim, with a pale complexion and long brown hair.

She walks with a stoop and is thought to be wearing dark skinny jeans, a dark raincoat with a yellow trim and Dr Martens-style boots.

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 12180045744.