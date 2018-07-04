Urgent appeal to trace a man who went missing from A&E in Leeds in the early hours

Police are urgently appealing for information trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds.

Adam Spenceley, aged 34, was reported missing shortly after 2am today (Wednesday) from Leeds General Infirmary after he had attended the A&E department.

images from the hospital CCTV this morning.

West Yorkshire Police says it is "very concerned" for him and believe he may be sleeping rough in a vehicle.

He is described as white, five feet, eight inches tall, slim, with strawberry blonde hair and is pictured on the hospital CCTV.

Det Insp Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Adam’s welfare and urgently need to find him and check that he is okay.

“We have some information that suggests he may be sleeping rough in a vehicle and we would like to hear urgently from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 158 of July 4.