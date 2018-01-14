Urgent appeal to trace missing Leeds pensioner

Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace a pensioner who is missing in Leeds.

David Hiscoe, aged 72, was reported missing just after 7pm last night having last been seen in the Woodhouse area at 10.30am.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urgently appealing for the public's help to find him.

He had recently moved from his home in West Park to a care home in Woodhouse and is not familiar with the area, West Yorkshire Police has said.

He left the home at 8.30am on Saturday to visit a local shop, and was last seen on Woodhouse Street.

Detective Sergeant Tim Lumb, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for David’s welfare given the length of time that he has been missing and are urgently appealing for the public’s help to find him.

“We have officers out searching for him and would like to hear from anyone who has seen someone fitting his description or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”

He is described as white, 6ft tall and was wearing a black jacket, black bottoms and a red and black speckled hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 1582 of January 13.