Urgent plea for help to find missing 12-year-old George from Armley

Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing in Leeds.

George Blanchard was last seen at around 12.10pm yesterday in the Chapeltown area of the city.

He is from Armley and is known to spend time in both Chapeltown and Harehills.

The schoolboy is white, 5ft 3ins tall, slim, with mousy blond hair which is shaved at the sides and longer on the top.

He was last seen wearing a green parka coat, jeans and a blue backpack.

Detective Inspector Susan MacLachlan, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are very concerned for George’s welfare due to his age and the length of time he has been missing, and we urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is.

“We have officers out searching for him and checking various addresses and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist us in finding him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Operations Room at Elland Road via 101 quoting log number 821 of March 12.