Urgent search for male after remarks in Leeds shop spark fears for his welfare

Police are urgently appealing to the public to help them identify the male shown in this CCTV image in Leeds.

Having entered a shop in Moorgate Road in the Kippax area of the city earlier today, he is alleged to have made a comment to staff which caused them to contact police.

The male left the shop soon after and has not yet been traced by police, although their efforts are continuing. West Yorkshire Police have not disclosed the nature of his comments that led to staff contacting the force with concerns.

Anyone who is able to identify him is asked to contact police at Leeds on 101, quoting log 503 of today.