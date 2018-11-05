US hip-hop star Fatman Scoop and Henry the Hoover team up for ‘insane’ Sheffield show

US hip-hop star Fatman Scoop is lining up an ‘insane’ one-off show in Sheffield – with support from Henry the Hoover, boxes of Coco Pops and games of bingo.

The singer, who scored a 2003 worldwide smash with Be Faithful, will headline the Bongo’s Bingo event at the O2 Academy on November 24.

Organisers are also planning a madcap Christmas event on December 15 which promises glow sticks, gallons of Buckfast, dancing on tables and the chance to win a pink unicorn.

A spokesman for Bongo’s Bingo said: “The two final shows at 02 Academy are all set to bring the year to an epic conclusion.

“First up, the bombastic hip-hop icon Fatman Scoop is the special guest and his booming voice, catchy hooks, electrifying energy and charismatic presence never go unnoticed.

“For the Xmas special, expect an abundance of tinsel, baubles and glitter.

“Bongo’s Bingo is an insane mix of a live show, a rave and heads-down game of bingo, with dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling, audience participation and countless hands-in-the-air anthems each night.

Tickets are now on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk