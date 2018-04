Have your say

A van driver ploughed into a car before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the scene in a collision that took place near Sheffield last night.

The collision took place at a housing estate in Dronfield last night, where the driver smashed into a parked vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "Van crashes into parked car. Has forgot about stopping to exchange details and run off from scene.

"Also forgot about forensics, DNA left behind. Call us when you want your van back."