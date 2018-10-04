Van full of stolen TVs stopped in Leeds after cross-border motorway chase

Have your say

A van full of stolen electrical goods has been stopped in Leeds after a pursuit up the M1.

West Yorkshire Police managed to pull over the Iveco Eurocargo vehicle in Beeston after officers from neighbouring forces had given chase.

The dog unit and police helicopter were called in to help detain the three men inside the van, who were arrested.

The vehicle was full of TVs and other electrical equipment that had been stolen in Derbyshire.

The goods were still in their packaging, suggesting they may have been taken from warehouses or from lorries during transit.

South Yorkshire Police began the pursuit on the M1 before the van entered the Leeds area.