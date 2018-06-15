Van Morrison to open £36m Hull Venue

Van Morrison will officially open the new £36m Hull Venue in August.

Local comedians and bands will be showcased at the new arena prior to "Van the Man" stepping out on stage on August 30.

The Northern Irish singer-songwriter's Celtic soul sound of the 1970s and mystical explorations of the 1980s and early 1990s made him a legend.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the iconic Astral Weeks album in 1968 but the 72-year-old is still busy releasing albums, including his 39th, You’re Driving Me Crazy in March.

Tickets go on sale at 10am, next Thursday, priced £45 to £75 (booking fees apply)

Tickets are now on sale (£8) for a night of comedy - The Best of ‘Ull - on Friday July 27.

As well as testing the arena’s balcony seating, the event will act as a launch for the Hull Comedy Festival and showcase some of the emerging comedy talent from the city.

Jed Salisbury will host the event with performances from Steve Rimmer, Lois Mills, Jack Gleadow, Gary Jennison and David Smith.

There will also be a headline set from Angelos Epithemiou.

BC Radio Humberside will also host a night of live music on July 25, featuring local bands in what will be the first ticketed event. Tickets cost £5 - see www.hull-venue.co.uk .

“BBC Music Introducing on Radio Humberside presents” will feature four local acts: La Bete Blooms, rapper Chiedu Oraka, Bud Sugar and indie band The Hubbards will be the headline act for the evening.

General manager Dan Harris said: "We want Hull Venue to be aspirational to local musicians, actors and anyone involved in the arts. We want people to come and see shows and gigs here and think they too can play on that stage.

"Hull has some incredible local talent and it’s fantastic we will be able to showcase this, and the new arena, at the very first ticketed event."