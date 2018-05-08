Vandals pour paint stripper over car

A RANGE Rover has been left badly damaged after vandals poured paint stripper over it.

Police have today issued an appeal for information over the incident in Richmond, North Yorkshire, saying it caused "considerable damage" to the vehicle.

The attack happened in Victoria Road between 8.40pm on Friday and 11.40am on Saturday.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Bowie or email james.bowie@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.