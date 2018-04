Have your say

Vandals set fire to a tree in a public park in York.

Firefighters were called to the park in the Woodlea Avenue area of the city at about 9.30pm on Saturday.

Crews found a tree stump had been set alight.

They used a knapsack sprayer to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause is believed to be deliberate by youths."