Variety Yorkshire Business Awards shortlist revealed

From high tea to high tech, the best of Yorkshire business has made the shortlist for this year’s Variety Yorkshire Business Awards.

Staged at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds, 11 firms have made the shortlist.

The Board of the Year category will be contested by Betty’s & Taylors, Marshalls and SkyBet. SME of the Year sees Keelham Farm Shop, PTSG, Sumo Digital and Team17 make the shortlist while Standout Small Business of the Year will be between Spirit of Harrogate, Sweet Squared, Synergy Automotive and Twinkl. Last year saw Sir Chris Bonnington among the speakers.

The winners will be unveiled on Friday December 7 from 11.30am. Visit www.yorkshirebusinessawards.org for tickets.