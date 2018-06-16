Vegans descend on Leeds Town Hall for Great Yorkshire Vegan Festival 2018

Have your say

Thousands of vegans descended on Leeds today for The Great Yorkshire Vegan Festival 2018.

Lovers of veggie and vegan food from across the north dropped in at Leeds Town Hall for the first day of the two-day event.

Great Yorkshire Vegan Festival at Leeds Town Hall 16th and 17th June 2018. Friends Eve Wright, 16 and Kyrah, 15 share a drink at the festival

Food fans were treated to hundreds of stalls selling meat-free treats, meals and snacks.

Charlotte Grayson from Miracles Mission, said: "Great Yorkshire Vegan Festival is 100% volunteer run.

"We're raising money for our UK rescue and rehabilitation centre. Today we've got an incredible festival with food stalls, jewellery, clothing, loads of workshops and cookery demos all day.

"It's an amazing day out."

The Yorkshire Vegan Festival 2018

The event is also being held on Sunday (June 17th) from 10am.