All traffic is currently being stopped on the M62 near Leeds following a vehicle fire.

PIC: Craig Dinsdale

Smoke is hampering visibility between junctions 24 and 23 after a truck caught fire on the westbound carriageway.

Traffic is being held while fire crews deal with the blaze.

