Vehicle crashes on Sheffield motorway in early hours of the morning

Have your say

This was the scene on a Sheffield stretch of motorway in the early hours of this morning, after a vehicle became involved in a road traffic collision.

The crash took place on the M1 Northbound between Woodall Motorway Service area and J31 in Sheffield just before 3am.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Thankfully no serious injuries on this collision. The car was not in such a good state."

Following the collision, all lanes were initially blocked, but traffic officers worked to keep two lanes open past the scene of the collision.

All lanes were reopened by 3.55am.