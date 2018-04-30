Vehicle fire closes two lanes of M62 near Leeds

A vehicle fire on the M62 has forced the closure of two lanes near Leeds.

There is slow traffic reported on the eastbound carriageway between junction 31 for Pontefract Road and junction 32 for Park ROad.

M62

Lanes one and two of three and the hard shoulder are closed.

Earlier in the morning a multi vehicle accident had closed the same motorway westbound, but all lanes have now reopened. Heavy traffic is still being reported the in area.