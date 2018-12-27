Vehicle fire on M62 motorway in West Yorkshire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A vehcile fire is slowing traffic on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire as firefighters tackle the incident. Highways England said two lanes have been closed between junctions 29 and 30 at Lofthouse and Newmarket, near Wakefield. A spokesperson said: “Traffic is slow moving past the scene.” Leeds car lovers to pounce on classic Jaguar - with a £109,400 price tag The ABC Murders: Agatha Christie mystery filmed in Yorkshire to be shown on BBC at Christmas