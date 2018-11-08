Vehicle overturned on M621 near Leeds

Traffic officers are currently dealing with an overturned vehicle on the M621 in Leeds.

Highways England are en-route to an overturned vehicle on the M621 heading towards the M62 anti-clockwise.

In a tweet, Highways England said: "#M621 We are taking reports of an overturned vehicle on the #M621 anti-clockwise towards #M62.

"We have #trafficofficers en-route."

No injuries have been reported.

