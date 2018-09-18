Vet Alf Wight’s apprentice Peter Wright to meet fans at Countryside Live

From learning his trade under the wing of legendary North Yorkshire vet Alf Wight, to becoming an instantly recognisable star of a hit TV show, The Yorkshire Vet’s Peter Wright will be sharing tales of his fascinating career with fans of the Channel 5 series in Harrogate next month.

Thirsk-based Mr Wright has been announced as a special guest at this year’s Countryside Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground. Due to appear on the Sunday of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s two-day autumn showcase of food, farming and country life over the weekend of October 20 and October 21, he will be signing copies of his debut book, The Yorkshire Vet: In The Footsteps of Herriot.

The vet’s books will be on sale at the event where he will take part in a live Q&As on stage and meet fans. He will also present awards to the winners of the Supreme Beef Championship and Supreme Pairs of Lambs – top titles at an event considered to be among the UK’s best fatstock shows.

“I’m delighted to be part of this year’s Countryside Live, it promises to be a fun and informative event and a great celebration of farming and country life,” Mr Wright said. “I’m excited to meet the wonderful fans who have supported The Yorkshire Vet and made it what it is today and I will be signing copies of my book which tells my story from my days as a trainee for Alf Wight, the real James Herriot.”

Charles Mills, Countryside Live’s show director, said he was “thrilled” at the prospect of Mr Wright sharing headline billing with Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen. Mother-of-nine Mrs Owen, who runs a 2,000-acre farm with 1,000 sheep at Ravenseat in Swaledale, will guest star at the show on Saturday.

A new feature will be the Tipsy Heifer, a pop-up pub, featuring live entertainment from Stray FM presenters Will Smith and Nick Hancock. Tickets for Countryside Live are on sale now.

