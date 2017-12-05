Veteran of Britian’s black art scene Lubaina Himid scoops Turner Prize at 63

IT was once the preserve of Young British Artists, but now Britain’s most notorious arts prize has been scooped by its oldest ever contender.

At a glittering ceremony at Hull Minster tonight, Lubaina Himid, a key figure of the Black Arts Movement, was presented the £25,000 Turner Prize by DJ Goldie. At 63, she is the oldest to have won the prize in its 34-year history after the bar on artists aged over 50 was lifted. Her win also meant the pay-out was on bookies William Hill, who said most punters had backed her at 2-1 second favourite.

'A Fashionable Marriage' - part of Lubaina Himid's winning show for the Turner Prize 2017. Picture by Simon Hulme

The judges agreed unanimously to award Himid, professor of Contemporary Art at the University of Central Lancashire, the prize over bookies’ favourite painter Hurvin Anderson, for her “uncompromising tackling of issues including colonial history and how racism persists today.”

Chairman Alex Farquharson said: “The jury responded to her visual exuberance and the satirical nature of the work which deals with serious issues, around race and the legacy of colonialism with great wit.”

The show has drawn more than 91,000 people to the Ferens art gallery in Hull, where it has been a highlight of its City of Culture year.