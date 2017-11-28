Viagra can now be sold over the counter

Men will now be able to buy impotence drug over the counter without a prescription after a change in the rules.

Users will no longer need a prescription to obtain the erectile dysfunction pill and will be able to buy it at pharmacies.

The decision by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency follows a public consultation.

It will be up to pharmacists to judge whether men over the age of 18 can safely be sold the little blue pills.

Experts say making the medication more widely available will help men who might not feel able to visit their GP about impotence.

The MHRA hopes it will stop some men buying unregulated medicines from websites operating illegally.

Mick Foy, MHRA's group manager in vigilance and risk management of medicines, said: "This decision is good news for men's health.

"Erectile dysfunction can be a debilitating condition, so it's important men feel they have fast access to quality and legitimate care, and do not feel they need to turn to counterfeit online supplies which could have potentially serious side-effects."