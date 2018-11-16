Vicious robbers carry out terrifying knife attack at village store

Armed robbers slashed a shopkeeper and hit her with a hammer during a terrifying raid.

The three men burst into the store at around 9.15pm on Thursday night.

Mill View Stores, Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield.

They asked to buy some alcohol but then whipped out knives, which were hidden up their sleeves, before threatening owner Kamalesmryamal Karunanithy,47, and her husband Vijayasingham, 55.

Mrs Karunanithy said: "They had knives and hammers. They came behind the counter and hit me over the head and cut my hand."

At the same time one of the raiders held a knife to Mr Karunanithy's throat.

Mrs Karunanithy said: "My husband was shouting, but I thought it would make them angry and they would kill him, so I asked him to be quiet."

She then pretended to pass out so they would stop the attack as she also thought she was going to die.

The raiders emptied the till tray and took cigarettes, alcohol and mobile phones before running off.

Mrs Karunanithy was left with blood pouring from her head and will undergo surgery to her hand later today (Friday.)

The couple have run Mill View Stores, on Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, for the past ten years.

And Mr Karunanithy says he thinks two of the raiders had been in the store a few weeks ago.

He said: "They could have killed people, They need to be caught."

Passers by came to the couple's aid and the emergency services were on the scene with minutes.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed three men acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who saw them fleeing .

Neighbourhood patrols will be increased in the area today to offer reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180574802. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.