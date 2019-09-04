Vicky McClure joins Holly Willoughby for the Marks & Spencer autumn fashion campaign

Line of Duty actress becomes latest M&S celebrity face. Stephanie Smith reports

Inclusivity is the watchword as Marks & Spencer presents a celebration of women with its new autumn fashion campaign.

Holly Willoughby wears M&S floral dress - set to be a bestseller

M&S has assembled a diverse cast of influential women, with a range of ages and shapes, to model its new collection, launched this month, in a photoshoot featuring This Morning TV presenter (and M&S muse) Holly Willoughby, Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure, model and actress Rachel Roberts, midwife and blogger Clemmie Hooper, and models Ariish Wol, Eliza Cummings, Kiran Kandola, Natasha Luwedde and Georgia Pratt. Photographer Sean Thomas shot the campaign.

Holly Willoughby said: “Style should be about feeling amazing and for me, this is what this autumn campaign is all about; women looking good and feeling great.”

Vicky McClure added: “It has been such an exciting experience to be a part of the Marks & Spencer Autumn campaign. M&S is at the heart of so many women’s wardrobes and lives, including my own, so it has been a real privilege to be involved.”

M&S, which has fallen out of the FTSE100 list of Britain’s biggest companies, hopes its new collection will revive its fortunes. The light-hearted campaign aims to capture “every-day moments” and “real life scenarios for an overall aesthetic that feels honest and relatable”, according to the brand’s marketing team.

Nathan Ansell, M&S director of marketing, said: “For autumn we wanted to move our womenswear collections in an optimistic new direction, celebrating what M&S really means to modern women today; inclusive and versatile, this campaign is about making the every-day extra special.”

The new M&S autumn collection features some key shapes for the new season, like the oversized aviator jacket and printed midi dress; alongside hard-working basics like denim and layering separates, to ease and simplify outfitting. Prices start from £4.50 for a pure cotton tee

to £99 for a wool blend coat.

Warm colours such as mahogany brown and tan work with highlights of blue and

ochre, for a versatile palette that M&S intends to evolve effortlessly from season to season

