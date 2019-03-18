Victim suffers facial injuries after being assaulted by two men in Wakefield

Police have released an Efit of a man they want to speak to in relation to a robbery in which the victim suffered facial injuries in Wakefield.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak with anyone who can identify the man as enquiries continue into the incident which took place on Chantry Bridge behind the Hepworth Gallery on Sunday, March 10.

It took place between 1am and 1.10am after the 48-year-old victim was approached by a man who attempted to engage him in conversation.

A second male then approached from behind and grabbed at a bag the victim was carrying over his shoulder.

Both males then assaulted him before making off with his bag.

The victim suffered a facial injury as a result of the assault and required hospital treatment.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured or who has any information about the offence is asked to contact PC 609 Greenwood at Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190126585.

Information can also be given online via West Yorkshire Police 101Livechat at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.