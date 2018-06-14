Victoria Gate multi-storey named in world's top 10 coolest car parks

Have your say

A Leeds city centre car park has been named one of the world's 'coolest'.

The Victoria Gate multi-storey has appeared in a top 10 compiled by airport parking website Looking4.com - and it's the only British pick on the list.

Victoria Gate seeks hotel 'anchor'

The car park has been praised for its architecture and design nods to the city's history.

The public can vote for their favourite on the website.

Among the other contenders are a bespoke car park for just eight vehicles built into a Swiss mountainside, a multi-storey in Brisbane that has been designed to 'ripple' in the wind and an automated facility in Kuwait that retrieves your car for you.

'Victoria Gate effect' revealed

Car parks in Seattle, Amsterdam, France, Naples and Belgium also feature.

Visit www.looking4.com/uk/blog/worlds-coolest-car-parks to vote.