Victory no different to any other despite family connection – Owen Farrell

ENGLAND captain Owen Farrell says it was “no different whatsoever” for him as he helped bring down Ireland – coached by his dad Andy.

Farrell Senior, of course, has coached his son at various times during their careers including with Saracens and when he was England assistant from 2012 to 2015 as well as on British Lions tours.

England's Owen Farrell

He became Ireland defence coach in 2016 but – once Joe Schmidt stood down after the World Cup – was promoted to the top job ahead of the Six Nations.

Yesterday’s game at Twickenham was the first time father and son have met in such a fashion and Farrell Junior was typically influential in the 24-12 success that wrecked Ireland’s Triple Crown and Grand Slam hopes.

Asked if his preparation had been any different, the England centre, who enjoyed a 100 per cent success rate with three conversions and a penalty, said: “Not any different from any other game I’ve ever played in.

“It seems like it’s obviously something for other people to talk about.

“But it’s actually no different for us whatsoever.”

Asked if they will share a beer, the 28-year-old replied: “If we get the chance, I’ll see.”

He was more forthcoming on the game itself and his pride as England performed so well in their first appearance at HQ since returning from last year’s World Cup as beaten finalists.

“I was massively (proud), especially that first half,” he said, when princely England roared into a 17-0 lead.

“I thought it was very constant throughout that 40 minutes and that shows in the way we prepare. It gives us the confidence to play like that.

“It was brilliant to be back at Twickenham, and I hoped everyone saw that in the way that we play.

“It’s massively exciting. We feel like we’ve built again this week and we feel like we’ve put out a good performance today.

“But there’s still loads left in us – a lot left in us – and that’s the exciting bit.”

England coach Eddie Jones had a sarcastic jibe at his critics in the media – with Sir Clive Woodward being chief among them – saying: “I don’t need vindication.

“I pick the team that I think is right for the week but the media are so clever.

“You’re all clever so I’ve just got to suck it all up, enjoy what you say, try to learn from you, and maybe I can pick a better team next week.”