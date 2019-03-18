Video: 'Alpamare is here to stay', a tour inside Scarborough's new luxury spa

The new Spa at Alpamare has officially opened this weekend.

The Alpine-themed wellness centre, which will be open all year round, offers visitors the chance to relax and enjoy exclusive treatments.

Operations Manager Vicki Jones with Alpamare Director Stefan Anselm.

Vicki Jones, Operations Manager said: "The scale and size of the spa is absolutely phenomenal, we've got over 1,000 square metres of space up here in which we managed to include a wide range of facilities."

These include a sea-view sauna, a clay sauna as well a selection of steam baths. Visitors can follow different trails – Hamam Relax, Wellness Detox and Sauna Vitality – each taking two to three hours.

Stefan Anselm, Director at Alpamare said: "We offer Aufguss ceremonies in the sauna which are hopefully a good show for the guests, something that is quite new to the UK as far as I know. We did a test yesterday and it was very very well-received. This is included in the spa and I think this is a really excellent experience that you will hopefully never forget when you do it first."

Prices to access the spa are £39 on week days and £44 at weekends (at the weekends, this also includes access to the waterpark).

"We've placed ourselves firmly in the middle with everything that's on offer. We've looked at what other spas are doing and we're very very much in the middle. Especially with the offering that's available I think [prices] are very very reasonable."

Following a period of financial uncertainty earlier this year, the spa is a way to get the waterpark back on track and expand the offering of the attraction.

According to the team, the new facilities are also testament to Alpamare's commitment to the town.

Vicki added: "Alpamare is here to stay. I think it shows that after the last few months we are here to stay, we are moving forward and we are bringing a fantastic new facility to the town which goes beautifully along the waterpark.

"As a child growing up in Scarborough, we had Atlantis, Mr Marvel's and Kinderland. I want my children to grow up in Scarborough and have the same kind of facilities that I experienced and I think Alpamare and the waterpark is a huge part of that."