VIDEO: BBC Fierce Women in Media event champions International Women’s Day

TV stars Anita Rani, Kay Mellor and Naga Munchetty came together at the BBC’s Fierce Women in Media event in Leeds earlier this week ahead of today's International Women’s Day.

The three women were among a number of well-known faces from the world of TV and media taking part in the day at the Northern Ballet in Leeds.

Fierce Women in Media was a celebration of the work of women in the media in the north of England, designed to inspire more young women to aim for careers in the creative, digital and tech sector.

Anita Rani hosted a discussion about British drama between Leeds-based writer Kay Mellor, Channel 4’s head of drama Caroline Hollick and BBC Drama commissioning editor Mona Qureshi.

Afterwards, Bradford-born Rani said: “This afternoon was pretty goddam awesome! It was refreshingly honest, relaxed and utterly inspiring. A line-up of incredible women who’ve forged a path and left the doors open for the next generation.”

The event also featured BBC Three documentary-makers Ellie Flynn and Annie Price, BBC Look North’s Amy Garcia, BBC Radio Leeds presenter Stephanie Hirst, podcaster and charity founder Lauren Mahon, ITV Yorkshire’s head of news Margaret Emsley, BBC Radio 5 Live’s head of news Rozina Breen and Sky’s senior female in Leeds and director of digital platforms, Renee Hunt.

Throughout the day, more than 500 young people heard inspiring stories and were offered helpful advice on their future careers. The audience included students from across Yorkshire, including students from the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, University of Huddersfield, University of Sheffield, York St John University and University of Hull.

Sky’s Renee Hunt had inspiring words for those in attendance: “Find your passion. Be good at something that makes your eyes sparkle when you talk about it… Claim what you’re good at and don’t apologise for it.”

When asked how more women can progress, TV writer Kay Mellor said: “Women helping women, that’s what we need to do.”

To see more pictures and find out more about the event, search #FierceWomenInMedia on social media.

BBC Fierce Women In Media event held in Leeds