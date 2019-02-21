VIDEO: Brr-illiant idea as huge ice delivery keeps animals happy at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A brrr-illiant idea has put the animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park on ice….and they love it.

A consignment of ice was delivered to the award-winning park after a generous donation from The Ice Co, the nation’s biggest producer of ice.

The park’s four polar bears, Nobby, Nissan, Pixel and Victor, based at the ten-acre Project Polar Reserve, gleefully plunged around in the mountains of ice.

YWP’s Carnivore Team Leader Kim Wilkins said: “Our polar bears absolutely loved playing around in the ice. They were in their element. It was a real Half Term treat."

She added: “It’s such an amazing idea and great for our animals to be able to play with the ice now the snow days seem to be over.

“Polar bears do not need ice and snow all year round. In the wild during the artic summer they may spend five to six months in an ice free environment.”

The YWP animal ranger team and volunteers from The Ice Co spent almost two hours offloading five tons of ice cubes.

Kim said: “We offloaded the ice cubes mostly by hand and created three mountains of fresh water ice cubes, the largest was almost 4ft high."

The Ice Co learnt that animals adore playing with the different textures so donated ice to the park, at Branton, near Doncaster.

The company, based at South Kirkby, delivered the ice to the park which is 20 miles from their base.

“We sometimes have additional ice and a member of the team put forward the idea of sending ice to the park for the animals to play with,” said a spokesman for The Ice Co.

“We have our own frozen transport division who can drop it off on their delivery rounds.”

“We love to see how the animals respond.”