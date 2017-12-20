VIDEO: Can you spot yourself in our Sheffield Glow Run picture gallery?

Have your say

Runners of all ages, shapes and sizes sparkled and shone at a charity festive fun run in Sheffield.

Theo's Glow Run attracted scores of participants to Endcliffe Park with runners raising cash for the Children’s Hospital Charity.

The Glow Run brought some festive sparkle to Sheffield.

The 5K run in the dark saw runners light the way with neon outfits and glow in the dark accessories - along with a touch of Christmas magic too.

Santa hats, elf outfits and neon tutus were all in fashion and at the end of the race, runners downed a festive hot chocolate provided by Endcliffe Park Café.

