Video: Car hits side of flats in Scarborough

Police are at the scene of a collision involving a BMW car and the wall of a block of flats in Ramshill Road, Scarborough.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "The collision occurred at about 2.45pm. Officers attended and assisted the Fire and Rescue Service in evacuating the building.

by Scott Grant

"Ramshill Road and the pavements are currently closed for public safety, so please avoid the area. A structural engineer is due to attend the scene.

"The driver has been taken to hospital with minor injuries."

The video was captured by Caitlan Lund.