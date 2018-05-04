VIDEO: Carnival atmosphere in Castleford as the Tour de Yorkshire passes through

Cheers and screams welcomed the cyclists from the Tour de Yorkshire as the riders passed through Castleford this afternoon.

Thousands lined the route along Redhill Drive, Ferrybridge Road and Bridge Street for day two of the four-day event and created a carnival atmosphere in the town.

The Tour de Yorkshire comes to Castleford

After the women’s race passed through this morning, the men’s race reached the town at around 4.30pm having travelled from Pontefract.

And to mark the day the railing and lampposts were decorated in a sea of blue and yellow bunting.

Many waved Yorkshire flags and had turned up more than an hour before the race arrived to bag themselves a decent viewing spot.

Spectator David Moss, from Castleford, said: "I can't believe how many people have come out for this, it's great.

Maria Bowers (green t-shirt) from Morrisons was giving away free food and drink to celebreate the event.

"It's not often things like this happen around here. The sun is out and is everybody is in a good mood."

To promote the tour, Morrisons supermarket in Castleford was giving away free sausage rolls, donuts and bottles of water to people waiting on Bridge Street and employee Maria Bowers described the atmosphere as "brilliant".

She said: "It was packed this morning for the women's race and it's the same now. With the effort everyone has made, everywhere looks ace."

Children from Wheldon School, just off Bridge Street, made banners and good luck messages for the riders.

Assistant headteacher Fiona Haddock said: "It's just been fantastic, we have really enjoyed and all of the children have got involved."

Headteacher Tracey Lake added: "It's been really inspiring, it's about pride in Yorkshire and in Castleford."

This is the third time the Wakefield district has welcomed the tour and the fourth year the race, which is a legacy of the Tour de France Yorkshire Grand Depart, has taken place.

Today’s stage started in Barnsley and ends with the race’s first summit finish at the Cow and Calf Rocks on Ilkley Moor.

Saturday’s third stage starts in Richmond and takes in the North York Moors, before finishing on Scarborough’s north shore.

The final stage on Sunday begins in Halifax and involves a gruelling 3,400 metres of climbing before the race reaches its conclusion outside Leeds Town Hall in Leeds, where the 2014 Tour de France began.