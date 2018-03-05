VIDEO: Devastation on beaches near Bridlington

This was the scene as tens of thousands of marine animals washed up on the beaches near Bridlington, following freezing temperatures and fierce storms over the past week.



Crabs, starfish, mussels and lobsters were ankle-deep in places along the Yorkshire coast. Most were dead – except for lobsters and the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Living Seas team worked alongside local fisherman rescuing the lobsters that are still alive - gathering them in buckets and taking them to tanks in Bridlington for care - putting them back in the sea as weather improves.

Picture by Bex Lynam, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust

