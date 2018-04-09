VIDEO: Doncaster schoolboy magician set to star in new series of Britain's Got Talent

A schoolboy magician from Doncaster is set to star in the new series of Britain's Got Talent as the new series kicks off this weekend.

Ridgewood School pupil Brook Exley, 14, auditioned for the ITV talent show earlier this year - and was left shocked when comic David Walliams told him: "Your dead pet rabbit is dog food."

The incident back in January made headlines - and viewers will find out if the clip will feature as the series returns on Saturday night at 8pm.

Audience members were left shocked when the comedian made the remark to talented Doncaster youngster Brook, who has already starred in a number of other TV programmes.

Brook from Scawthorpe, told the judges that his pet rabbit he used for magic tricks had passed away as he took to the stage on the first day of BGT auditions at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

When fellow judge Amanda Holden asked Brook if he had ever pulled a rabbit out of a hat, he told the judges: “I tried to do that once but he kind of snuck out of the hat and I lost him for a day.

“His name was Albert, we don’t have him anymore, he died.”

David replied: “Don’t worry, he’s dog food now” – sparking shocked gasps from the audience.

Brook then wowed the judges with a card trick and Walliams told the contestant he “f***ing loved it.”

Brook has already appeared on ITV children's weekend morning show Scrambled to show off his skills - leaving hosts Luke and Sam baffled.

He has also starred in a BBC1 drama Harriet's Army and a touring production of The Full Monty.