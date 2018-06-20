Video: Dramatic footage as biker takes police on 125-mph chase on Yorkshire road

A motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed chase at "ridiculous" speeds of up to 125mph has been handed a 10 month suspended prison sentence.

William Daniel Wark, 24, from Pontefract, was recorded riding at 111mph on the A65 between Clapham and Ingleton on April 21.

The dramatic footage shows the high speed police chase. Photo & video: North Yorkshire Police

When police tried to stop him he sped off, leading them on the five-mile chase at speeds of up to 125mph.

Officers called off the chase and Wark, who was tracked down the registration plate of his Kawasaki Zephyr 750, was charged the following day.

The machinist, of Pontefract Road, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Skipton Magistrates’ Court on May 11.



He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court where he was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.



After the case, Roads Policing Officer Mark Brook – who was involved in the pursuit and led the investigation – said: “The speeds Wark reached were frankly ridiculous and posed a real danger to other road users.



“We cannot and will not tolerate that sort of behaviour on North Yorkshire’s roads."