VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows lorry skidding on ice and snow in West Yorkshire as weather causes chaos

Have your say

Dramatic footage of a lorry skidding on ice and snow due to extreme weather has been captured in Huddersfield this evening.

The footage shows the lorry beginning to slide as it drives very slowly down the road in Huddersfield centre.

In what must have been an awful experience for the poor driver, the lorry's load then continues to slide sideways on the road until it's at an angle on a side street.

Nervously, drivers creep along the snowy road behind.

Have you been affected? Send us your snow and ice photos and videos.

Read more: Hour by hour forecast as heavy snow set to hit Leeds