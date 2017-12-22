Video: Dramatic images show house destroyed in Leeds explosion

A house blown up in an explosion today has been almost entirely demolished.

Images from the scene on Silk Mill Drive in Tinshill show that the whole upper storey of the property has been destroyed.

Firefighters work at the scene

The explosion happened just before 3pm this afternoon. A man suffered injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Stephen Marham, who lives three doors away from the property, said:

"I was upstairs talking to my wife. I just heard a massive bang and the house shook.

"My initial reaction was to run downstairs but as I got to the bottom I could see the flats. My partner just screamed 'the flat's gone'. I ran out of the house and saw a man struggling towards me.

A cordon has been put in place

"I could see he had been caught up in it. It was the man who lived in the flat. He was in a bit of a mess so I laid him on the floor in the recovery position.

"I took my jacket off and got a blanket. Another neighbour got one. He's been very, very lucky.

"There were two individuals in the house when it exploded.

"I went into auto-pilot you don't think about the consequences. I knew not to do anything heroic. I could smell gas after it had blown."

The upper storey has been demolished