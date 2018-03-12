Video: Dramatic scenes of flooding in Pannal this morning

Fire and rescue services are on the scene in Pannal this morning to divert floodwater from properties.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Harrogate are currently dealing with flooding in the Pannal area due to a blocked culvert. Crews are diverting water away from properties awaiting arrival of Harrogate Borough Council to assist."

Pannal resident Christina Wilby said the flooding is so bad this morning that the entrance to St Robert's Church has been blocked off.

Despite the efforts of fire crews, Christina said the flooding is so relentless that they are "not making much of a dent."

She said: "There is a constant worry for Pannal residents about flooding, especially around the church area and along Crimple Beck. I hope the residents facing onto the church and the church itself get it resolved as quickly as possible, especially with the amounts of rain and snow we have been having lately.

"The fire brigade are currently pumping water from one side of the tunnel to the other to try ease the flow, and a blockade has been put in place to try divert the water from the houses on Pannal Green."

The scene in Pannal this morning.Picture: Nadine Witcher.

Residents have been grabbing sandbags to try and reduce the impact of the flooding, as water creeps closer to properties.

More on this as we get it.

Video: Gareth Humpage.