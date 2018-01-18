VIDEO: Dream Doors opportunity knocking in Leeds to build your own £500,000 business

A Dream Doors opportunity is knocking in Leeds to help folk wanting to start their own business by becoming part of an award-winning UK kitchens makeover franchise.

Dream Doors, the country's largest kitchen facelift retailer, says people with no previous experience are building half-a-million pound businesses from scratch

It already has more than 75 locally-owned showrooms nationwide.

Now bosses have organised a regional open day in Leeds to help people in the north to become part of the franchise and work for themselves.

With testimonials from those who have already made a success of it they want to reveal how people can earn from £75,000 to £150,000 a year.

REGISTER: For event details and to register email Alex Waite, of Dream Doors Franchise Recruitment, on alex@dreamdoors.co.uk or call him on 02392 986 554

Dream Doors regularly meets interested parties at its headquarters in Hampshire.

But for those in the north, the company is hosting this regional event in Leeds on Thursday, February 1.

The recruitment team will also be at the National Franchise Exhibition, NEC, Birmingham on February 16 and 17. They are also at the British & International Franchise Exhibition, Olympia, London on March 9 and 10.

Providing time and money saving kitchen makeovers, the company says it has transformed more that 62,000 homes to date.

"I'm really enjoying being a business owner and have absolutely no regrets," says ex-teacher Lesley Wallace of Dream Doors Basingstoke & Newbury

When ex-teacher and active charity trustee, Lesley Wallace, opened her Dream Doors showroom, she’d never sold anything for a living before.

But the career change paid off. She finished her first year of trading with sales of more than half-a-million pounds. The following year, bringing husband Adrian on board as well, they increased turnover to more than £700,000-a-year.

Lesley, who ditched her stable career in education to plough some savings into a new industry retail venture, said: “I wanted a different challenge after spending years working with schools and charities.

“And while my job was rewarding in lots of ways, it was also very restrictive.

“I believed in this business from the outset, though. A kitchen transformation is such a fantastic idea that anyone who takes pride in their home would be interested in it. And being part of Dream Doors gave us instant credibility with our customers.

“Everything has panned out exactly as we were told it would. The team at Dream Doors were honest from the start, painting a realistic picture with real figures. I'm really enjoying being a business owner and have absolutely no regrets at all.”

Ex-Royal Mail manager, Mark Holmes, shares the same sentiment. Joining Dream Doors three years ago, he and his wife Rachael took a step into the unknown, but it was a decision they say they would make again, without hesitation.

Mark said: “The rewards in this business are tangible, not just financially but emotionally as well.

“It feels great providing a high-quality service to such incredible people – local homeowners like ourselves. This is the perfect role for us and we love the fact that the business is truly ours. We have never felt more at home whilst working and would happily do it all over again, no questions asked!”

Dream Doors, an industry leader in kitchen facelifts, has won the BFA's Franchisee Recruitment of the Year Award, is a former BFA Brand Builder of the Year for 2008, and in the same year won a Department of Trade and Industry backed National Training Award for the strength of its sales training programme.

The company has been shortlisted for a record 31 Franchise Marketing Awards, winning nine trophies in total.

Dream Doors also won two trophies at the inaugural Home & Living Awards, joining household names such as John Lewis and Debenhams on the winner’s rostrum.

The Dream Doors franchise is a management operation that can be operated from a home base for just the first six months while sourcing suitable retail premises.

Franchisees do not need any previous experience of the kitchen industry as full training in sales is provided, and head office help source local kitchen fitting contractors.