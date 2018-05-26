VIDEO: Floral tributes pour in for murdered Sheffield teen as police cordon remains in place

People have begun to leave floral tributes to a 15-year-old boy stabbed to death on a Sheffield street, as a police cordon guarding the murder scene remains in place.

The boy, named locally as Sam Baker, was stabbed on Lowedges Road, Lowedges at 7.50pm on Thursday, and died around an hour later in hospital.

Floral tributes have been placed at the edges of the police cordon, located near to the junction with Chesterfield Road.

One tribute to the teen read: ‘R.I.P Sam, so sad x’.

Another said: ‘R.I.P Sam, love from the Carter family’.

‘Sam! X R.I.P X,’ read another.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday.

Police at the scene said they could not confirm how much longer the cordon would be in place for.

Lowedges resident, Gemma Mullins, said the community had been left shocked by Sam’s tragic death.

The 37-year-old said: “I live right round the corner and it’s hard to believe that this could happen here. It’s usually so quiet.

“I didn’t know the lad, but my heart goes out to his family,” she added.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s very sad, 15 is no age to die.”

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, district commander for Sheffield, yesterday sent out an impassioned plea to the public to come forward with information.

In a video message, he said: "Over the weekend you will see a big police presence in the Lowedges area. I would ask people to come forward with information.

“People may have dashcam footage from last night, they may have captured some of this on CCTV, because I do know that somebody out there knows what happened.

“For that young boy we need to help his family and find those answers as soon as we can and at the moment our aim is to get our major investigation team the information they require so we can prosecute offenders."

This latest tragedy follows another knife attack in Tannery Close, Woodhouse, on Tuesday night, in which 19-year-old Ryan Jowle was killed. An 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

It also comes just 11 weeks after dad-of-three Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was knifed to death in broad daylight on the streets of Burngreave.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with his death but nobody has been charged.

In addition, a 19-year-old man was stabbed on City Road on Monday. None of the incidents are believed by police to be linked at this stage.

Detectives have also been dealing with another murder inquiry this week. Martin Johnson, aged 19, of Leighton Road, Gleadless, was charged with murder last night following the death of little Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins.

A post mortem examination revealed the toddler, who would have turned two-years-old next month, died of severe head injuries. Johnson appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Sam’s death is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 829 of May 24.