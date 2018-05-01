VIDEO: Flowers laid in tribute to 21-year-old crash victim

Flowers have been left at the roadside where a young driver lost his life last night.

The bouquet was laid at the side of Black Road at Heath Common where the 21-year-old died in the smash at around 11.20pm.

Police say a grey BMW 335D Coupe lost control and hit street furniture near the junction with Hell Lane before skidding and hitting concrete bollards at the side of the road coming to rest near the Horse and Groom pub.

Green plastic roadwork barriers have since been erected where the bollards had stood, debris remains strewn across the grass verges and large sections of turf have been dug out by the impact of the vehicle.

One resident, who lives near to the pub said: "My wife and I just heard this almighty bang and when we looked out there was debris everywhere, it was a right mess.

"The car must have barreled and rolled several times. The roof was all smashed and the front end took all the impact.

"There was about a dozen police cars here and there were officers taking photos and men in white suits from the investigation team here as well."

The driver, who was from the Wakefield area was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 21-year-old man from the Wakefield area, suffered minor injuries only.

The road was closed for investigation and recovery work and re-opened shortly after 6am this morning.

Sergeant Ann Drury of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigations are ongoing into what has clearly been a very serious incident on the district’s roads.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw the grey BMW heading from Normanton to Wakefield before the crash or who saw the collision.

“Anyone who has information or dashcam CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 2083 of April 30.”