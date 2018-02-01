Video: Footage released after North Yorkshire burglary

Have your say

Police have issued a video capturing a thief in action as part of the investigation into a burglary in York.

The burglary happened at a home in Poppleton on October 11.

A still image from the video issued by North Yorkshire Police.

A large amount of jewellery was stolen during the break-in but the suspect is still at large.

Today, North Yorkshire Police has issued a video showing the man inside the home.

It captures him moving through rooms in the dark house, carrying a torch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12170182759.